Fat and Skinny Tire Fest shortened to mini-festival
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A festival that normally brings thousands of people to Kosciusko County will not have a full lineup of events this year.
The Fat and Skinny Tire Fest, which was canceled last year due to the pandemic, will be shortened to a mini festival.
Events include the Countryside Tour and the DINO Mountain Bike Race.
In a Facebook post, officials say they are looking forward to the return of a full lineup of events in 2022.
