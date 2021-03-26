Fat and Skinny Tire Fest shortened to mini-festival

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A festival that normally brings thousands of people to Kosciusko County will not have a full lineup of events this year.

The Fat and Skinny Tire Fest, which was canceled last year due to the pandemic, will be shortened to a mini festival.

Events include the Countryside Tour and the DINO Mountain Bike Race.

In a Facebook post, officials say they are looking forward to the return of a full lineup of events in 2022.

The Fat and Skinny Tire Fest, which was canceled last year due to the pandemic, will be shortened to a mini festival. (Fat and Skinny Tire Fest)

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.