Drying out but staying cooler Friday

FRIDAY: After between 1 and 2 inches of rain overnight, Michiana begins to dry out quickly. Clouds remain for much of the day before seeing a few peaks of sunshine later in the afternoon. Cooler air filtering in behind the storm keeps us mild and breezy through the afternoon. High of 48.

FIRDAY NIGHT: Turning chilly later with clouds clearing late in the evening. Winds turning calm. Low of 36.

SATURDAY: Starting off with lots of sun but watching clouds increase quickly into the afternoon. Warming back up into the middle 60s, but keep that umbrella handy. Rain showers and even a few rumbles of thunder are likely later in the evening on Saturday and into the overnight hours. High of 66.

SUNDAY: A few morning showers with mostly cloudy skies to start. Skies clearing later in the afternoon with some sunshine to end your weekend. Remaining mild with a high in the 40s and turning breezy. High of 48.

LONGE RANGE: After the skies clear late Sunday the sun comes out for the start of your work week. We remain dry into Tuesday with another chance of some rain showers possibly ending as a rain/snow mix early on Thursday. Then we dry out and become mostly sunny heading into Easter weekend.

Daily Climate Report: Thursday, March 25th 2021

Thursday’s High: 57

Thursday’s Low: 46

Precipitation: 1.08″

