Dragoon Trail closed between Logan and Spring streets after fatal crash

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Dragoon Trail is closed between Logan and Spring streets after a fatal crash in Mishawaka.

The crash happened just before 9 a.m. on Dragoon Trail.

A gold Buick was traveling east bound when it dropped a tire off the side of the road.

The driver over corrected into the west bound lane and hit the white Toyota.

The crash was not directly head-on, but both cars still hit front to front.

Both vehicles had one occupant. Both drivers were women.

The woman driving the Buick died, while the woman driving the Toyota was taken to Memorial with “significant injuries.”

The St. Joseph County FACT team is investigating.

