Dragoon Trail closed between Logan and Spring streets after fatal crash

The scene on Dragoon Trail, where the St. Joseph County FACT team is investigating a fatal crash.
The scene on Dragoon Trail, where the St. Joseph County FACT team is investigating a fatal crash.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Dragoon Trail is closed between Logan and Spring streets after a fatal crash in Mishawaka.

The crash happened just before 9 a.m. on Dragoon Trail.

A gold Buick was traveling east bound when it dropped a tire off the side of the road.

The driver over corrected into the west bound lane and hit the white Toyota.

The crash was not directly head-on, but both cars still hit front to front.

Both vehicles had one occupant. Both drivers were women.

The woman driving the Buick died, while the woman driving the Toyota was taken to Memorial with “significant injuries.”

The St. Joseph County FACT team is investigating.

Stick with 16 News Now as we continue to follow this breaking story.

