16 News Now shares in special reunion between patient and medical team

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
(WNDU) - Friday, a Lakeville woman reunited with the medical team at Beacon Health who saved her life after a heart attack.

16 News Now’s Lauren Moss was there for the special moment.

Watch the video above to see how the reunion went.

When asked how this has experience has changed her life, Jennifer says she lives each day now and doesn’t sweat the small stuff.

And again, she wanted to share her story to encourage others to listen to their bodies and not ignore check-ups or screenings, especially during the pandemic.

