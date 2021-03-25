Advertisement

Zolman’s Best One Tire and Auto Care offering Zolman’s Student Citizenship Award for seniors

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Zolman’s Best One Tire and Auto Care is currently taking applications for the Zolman’s Student Citizenship Award for seniors.

Six high school seniors will receive $1,000 each in scholarship money.

Requirements for the scholarship are:

  • Student must be a high school senior,
  • Student must have a 3.0 GPA,
  • Student must have plans to go into higher education after high school, and
  • Students must go to school in Berrien, Cass, Elkhart, or St. Joseph county.

The continued education requirement includes vocational or trade school, community college, traditional four-year college, online college, or military service.

Zolman Tire wants to know what community service students have completed.

Applications are being accepted via zolmantire.com through May 31, 2021.

