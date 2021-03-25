Zolman’s Best One Tire and Auto Care offering Zolman’s Student Citizenship Award for seniors

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Zolman’s Best One Tire and Auto Care is currently taking applications for the Zolman’s Student Citizenship Award for seniors.

Six high school seniors will receive $1,000 each in scholarship money.

Requirements for the scholarship are:

Student must be a high school senior,

Student must have a 3.0 GPA,

Student must have plans to go into higher education after high school, and

Students must go to school in Berrien, Cass, Elkhart, or St. Joseph county.

The continued education requirement includes vocational or trade school, community college, traditional four-year college, online college, or military service.

Zolman Tire wants to know what community service students have completed.

Applications are being accepted via zolmantire.com through May 31, 2021.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.