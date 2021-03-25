Woman critically injured in crash

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A woman was critically injured in a crash Thursday in St. Joseph County.

It happened around noon at the intersection of Mulberry and Madison roads in the southwestern part of the county.

Police say it was a single-vehicle crash.

The driver was headed north on Mulberry and lost control while going over the hill at Madison. Her vehicle rolled several times, and she ended up in the woods.

The driver has been identified as a 36-year-old from South Bend. She was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

We’ll update this story as we learn more.

