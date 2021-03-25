Advertisement

White Sox slugger Jiménez out 5-6 months for ruptured tendon

Chicago White Sox left fielder Eloy Jimenez reaches up to make a catch on a fly ball hit by...
Chicago White Sox left fielder Eloy Jimenez reaches up to make a catch on a fly ball hit by Cincinnati Reds' Tyler Naquin during the second inning of a spring training baseball game Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Goodyear, Ariz.(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Chicago White Sox slugger Eloy Jiménez is expected to be sidelined for five to six months because of a ruptured left pectoral tendon.

Jiménez was hurt trying to make a play in the outfield during an exhibition game Tuesday and the injury has put his season in jeopardy.

The 24-year-old Jiménez needs surgery and general manager Rick Hahn says the team will know when he begins the rehab process.

Hahn says Jiménez’s injury is “a difficult loss.”

Jiménez batted .296 with 14 homers and 41 RBIs in 55 games during the pandemic-shortened season.

3/25/2021 4:10:59 PM (GMT -4:00)

