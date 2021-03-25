Warren Golf Course to open on April 1

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame announced Wednesday the Warren Golf Course will reopen for the campus community and the general public on April 1.

No, this is not an April Fools Joke.

Course general manager John Foster says a record amount of rounds were played at Warren last year and he’s excited to open the doors again.

The course will be open Tuesday through Sunday. Tee times may be reserved up to 14 days in advance.

Green fees will be $30-60 during the week and $40-70 on the weekend.

