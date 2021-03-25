Two dead after Dowagiac house fire

DOWAGIAC, Mich. (WNDU) - Two are dead after a fire in Dowagiac, MI early Thursday morning.

Officials responded to the fire in the 300 block of E Telegraph St. just before 7 a.m.

Firefighters located the two victims in an upstairs room. According to officials, “victims had succumbed to fire conditions.”

Names are not being released at this time pending family notification.

According to officials, the fire “started on the first floor and spread rapidly in the house and up the stairs blocking the only access. There were no smoke detectors in the residence.”

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, but preliminary investigations say it was accidental.

