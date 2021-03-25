Advertisement

South Shore Line to continue requiring masks

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Ind. (WNDU) - The South Shore Line will continue to mandate the use of masks or face coverings for all passengers and employees.

This comes after Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb announced that the state’s mask requirement will be downgraded to an advisory on April 6.

The South Shore Line must continue to abide by federal orders put forth by the CDC, which requires the use of masks in all stations and trains in Indiana and Illinois.

Employees will continue to strictly enforce the mandate, and passengers who don’t wear a mask will be removed from trains.

