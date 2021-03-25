South Bend’s Konieczny, Wesley earn All-State honors
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Future Golden Domers J.R. Konieczny and Blake Wesley were named to the Indiana All-State team by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association.
Wesley led Riley to a sectional title while Konieczny became St. Joseph County’s all-time leading boys scorer and took the Indians to semi-state.
2021 IBCA/Franciscan Health Senior All-State Supreme 15
Shamar Avance, Lawrence North
Brooks Barnhizer, Lafayette Jeff
Jalen Blackmon, Marion
Luke Brown, Blackford
Caleb Furst, Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian
Luke Goode, Homestead
Curt Hopf, Barr-Reeve
Kooper Jacobi, Silver Creek
Trey Kaufman-Renn, Silver Creek
J.R. Konieczny, South Bend St. Joseph
Blake Sisley, Heritage Hills
Jayden Taylor, Perry Meridian
Pierce Thomas, Brownsburg
Brian Waddell, Carmel
Blake Wesley, South Bend Riley
These seniors were named as Honorable Mention All-State:
Brayden Bontrager, Lakeland
Braydon Flagg, New Prairie
Trent Johnson, Mishawaka
Lynn King, South Bend Adams
Brayden Sexton, South Bend Adams
Sam Smith, Northridge
Carter Stoltzfus, Northridge
These local underclassmen were named to Large School All-State:
Cade Brenner, NorthWood
Markus Burton, Penn
These underclassmen were named as Honorable Mention All-State:
Richards Brooks, Mishawaka Marian
Jaxson Gould, Warsaw
Brycen Hannah, John Glenn
Carson Miller, Bremen
Ashton Oviedo, Triton
Ian Raasch, NorthWood
Deaglan Sullivan, Mishawaka Marian
Tyson Yates, Triton
