South Bend’s Konieczny, Wesley earn All-State honors

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Future Golden Domers J.R. Konieczny and Blake Wesley were named to the Indiana All-State team by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association.

Wesley led Riley to a sectional title while Konieczny became St. Joseph County’s all-time leading boys scorer and took the Indians to semi-state.

2021 IBCA/Franciscan Health Senior All-State Supreme 15

Shamar Avance, Lawrence North

Brooks Barnhizer, Lafayette Jeff

Jalen Blackmon, Marion

Luke Brown, Blackford

Caleb Furst, Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian

Luke Goode, Homestead

Curt Hopf, Barr-Reeve

Kooper Jacobi, Silver Creek

Trey Kaufman-Renn, Silver Creek

J.R. Konieczny, South Bend St. Joseph

Blake Sisley, Heritage Hills

Jayden Taylor, Perry Meridian

Pierce Thomas, Brownsburg

Brian Waddell, Carmel

Blake Wesley, South Bend Riley

These seniors were named as Honorable Mention All-State:

Brayden Bontrager, Lakeland

Braydon Flagg, New Prairie

Trent Johnson, Mishawaka

Lynn King, South Bend Adams

Brayden Sexton, South Bend Adams

Sam Smith, Northridge

Carter Stoltzfus, Northridge

These local underclassmen were named to Large School All-State:

Cade Brenner, NorthWood

Markus Burton, Penn

These underclassmen were named as Honorable Mention All-State:

Richards Brooks, Mishawaka Marian

Jaxson Gould, Warsaw

Brycen Hannah, John Glenn

Carson Miller, Bremen

Ashton Oviedo, Triton

Ian Raasch, NorthWood

Deaglan Sullivan, Mishawaka Marian

Tyson Yates, Triton

