South Bend yard waste season begins April 1

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend’s annual yard waste season begins April 1.

The program offers weekly pickup of yard waste such as grass clippings, brush and leaves, for a fee of $2 per month during the season.

A 48 or 96-gallon yard waste bin is provided, with collection taking place on the same day as trash pickup.

It will run through the end of November.

You can sign up for it at southbendin.gov/yardwaste or by calling 311.

