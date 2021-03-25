South Bend Community School Corporation teachers, staff get second dose of COVID vaccine

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Teachers and staff throughout South Bend Schools received their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Thursday.

From 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., faculty were given their second shot at the Brown Community Learning Center.

Meijer set up the first clinic earlier in March where roughly 1,100 doses were administered and operated the second one Thursday.

Those with the school corporation say they’re so grateful for this opportunity to help keep everyone safe.

“This is community partnership at its best. With Meijer supporting our teachers and our staff, and it puts their minds at ease that they’re vaccinated, so they can focus on teaching and buses and serving students. Again, community partnership at its best, and we’re just really grateful for Meijer,” Superintendent Dr. Todd Cummings said.

All employees in the school corporation were able to receive the shot Thursday regardless of their age.

