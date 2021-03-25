Advertisement

Soaking rain tonight

WNDU 10 Day Forecast
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - ROLLERCOASTER 10 DAY... Most of us get a soaking rain tonight, then chillier and becoming partly sunny on Friday. Back up to 66 Saturday, then a chance of showers, with the high back down to 48 on Sunday. Warming up again early next week with sunshine, then a chance of showers, maybe ending as snow, for the middle of the week...

Tonight: Times of rain and maybe a rumble of thunder. Heavy rain overnight as it becomes windy. Low: 38, Wind: Becoming NW 15-30

Friday: Windy early with a shower possible, then partly sunny and chilly. High: 48, Wind: WNW 7-14

Friday night: Partly cloudy and chilly. Low: 36

Saturday: Some sunshine early, then warmer with showers arriving late. High: 66

