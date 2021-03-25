Roundball Roundup: Highlights and scores from Michigan district girls semifinals
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 11:13 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Here are the scores from Michigan district girls semifinals on Wednesday night:
DISTRICT 13:
Kalamazoo Central 75, St. Joseph 39
DISTRICT 14:
Battle Creek Lakeview 43, Sturgis 18
DISTRICT 47:
Buchanan 56, Lakeshore 34
DISTRICT 48:
Three Rivers 60, Niles 56 OT
Edwardsburg 69, Constantine 42
DISTRICT 77:
Hartford 41, Watervliet 40
Brandywine 51, Bridgman 39
DISTRICT 115:
New Buffalo 46, Three Oaks River Valley
Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.