Roundball Roundup: Highlights and scores from Michigan district girls semifinals

By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 11:13 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Here are the scores from Michigan district girls semifinals on Wednesday night:

DISTRICT 13:

Kalamazoo Central 75, St. Joseph 39

DISTRICT 14:

Battle Creek Lakeview 43, Sturgis 18

DISTRICT 47:

Buchanan 56, Lakeshore 34

DISTRICT 48:

Three Rivers 60, Niles 56 OT

Edwardsburg 69, Constantine 42

DISTRICT 77:

Hartford 41, Watervliet 40

Brandywine 51, Bridgman 39

DISTRICT 115:

New Buffalo 46, Three Oaks River Valley

