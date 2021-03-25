Advertisement

Pacers defeat Pistons 116-111, snap 6-game home winless skid

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 11:01 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Caris LeVert scored 28 points and the Indiana Pacers snapped a six-game home losing streak with a 116-111 victory over the Detroit Pistons.

LeVert’s fourth 3-pointer with 4.7 seconds remaining clinched the victory.

It’s the first time LeVert has surpassed 20 points in seven starts with the Pacers since being acquired in a three-team trade.

The Pacers ended their worst winless stretch at home since losing six in a row in 1985.

The Pistons have the Eastern Conference’s worst record.

Edmond Sumner scored 18 points off the bench and Malcolm Brogden scored 16 for the Pacers.

Jerami Grant led the Pistons with 29 points.

Saddiq Bey and Wayne Ellington each scored 16.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

3/24/2021 10:25:26 PM (GMT -4:00)

Most Read

14-year-old teen charged with murder, child molestation of 6-year-old Grace Ross of New Carlisle.
14-year-old charged with murder, child molestation in death of 6-year-old Grace Ross
Animal Emergency Clinic will eliminate after-hours visits this spring.
Animal Emergency Clinic to no longer provide overnight care
Officers tried to stop the gold car at University Drive and Grape for a felony drug warrant.
Officials investigating multi-vehicle crash
The address comes one year after Holcomb announced his initial stay-at-home order.
Gov. Holcomb announces changes coming to state COVID-19 regulations
Lyndsey Price
Woman faces drunk driving charges after crashing into lake

Latest News

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (13) pulls in a catch in front of Houston Texans...
Colts bring back Pro Bowl receiver Hilton on 1-year deal
Roundball Roundup: Highlights and scores from Michigan district girls semifinals
Balanced Cavaliers beat Bulls 103-94 without Sexton
Konieczny got the last laugh scoring 25 points in the 81-73 St. Joe victory.
South Bend’s Konieczny, Wesley earn All-State honors