Notre Dame to vaccinate all students in April

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame, along with other colleges and universities in the state, will be setting up a vaccination center on campus in mid-April for students, faculty, and staff.

The Indiana Department of Health has indicated that the university will receive enough Pfizer vaccines for every student—undergrads, professional, and graduate—to be fully vaccinated with two doses before the spring semester concludes.

From Father John Jenkins:

Dear Students, Faculty, and Staff,

I write with very good news regarding vaccine availability. We were informed yesterday by the Indiana Department of Health (IDOH) that Notre Dame, along with other colleges and universities in the state, will be permitted to set up a vaccination center on campus in mid-April to serve our students, faculty, and staff. Needless to say, we are delighted to receive this positive news and could not be more grateful to Governor Holcomb and to our state and county health officials.

IDOH has indicated that we will receive enough Pfizer vaccine for every student—undergraduate, professional, and graduate—to be fully vaccinated with the requisite two doses before our spring semester concludes. IDOH has asked us to encourage students to use our Notre Dame vaccination site.

We will also have the vaccine at our campus vaccination site available for faculty and staff. If you are already scheduled to be vaccinated at a local vaccination site, please keep that appointment. Where possible, faculty and staff are encouraged to continue to utilize the vaccination sites in the local community. For those faculty and staff for whom accessing a local vaccination site is challenging, we can accommodate you at the campus site.

We will provide more details about our campus vaccination site as we receive them from the state.

While the news of vaccine availability is extremely encouraging, it’s critically important that we as a University community continue to follow all of our campus health and safety protocols until we announce otherwise. Having come this far, none of us wants to see a significant spike in cases, especially with campus-wide vaccination in sight. We will work closely with county health officials to determine what is safe for our community in the coming weeks.

This long and difficult pandemic year has demanded so much of all of us—students, faculty, and staff. You have responded with patience, perseverance, and care for one another. You have inspired me, and the stories of this year will inspire future generations at Notre Dame. Thank you for all you have done to make this year successful. Encouraged by the good news about vaccination, let’s finish this year strong, taking care of ourselves and each other.

God bless you and your loved ones, and God bless Notre Dame.

Yours in Notre Dame,

Rev. John I. Jenkins, C.S.C.

President

