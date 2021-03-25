Notre Dame men’s basketball coach receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame men’s basketball head coach Mike Brey received his COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday morning in Berrien Springs.

Brey received the first dose of the Moderna shot.

Brey was clearly excited to get the vaccine. He tweeted that we are all one step closer to returning to normal.

One step closer to returning to normal! pic.twitter.com/pQ7Q4VVk6X — Mike Brey (@NDMikeBrey) March 24, 2021

