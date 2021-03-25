Advertisement

Notre Dame men’s basketball coach receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Brey received the first dose of the Moderna shot.
Brey received the first dose of the Moderna shot.
Brey received the first dose of the Moderna shot.(Mike Brey)
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 8:02 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame men’s basketball head coach Mike Brey received his COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday morning in Berrien Springs.

Brey received the first dose of the Moderna shot.

Brey was clearly excited to get the vaccine. He tweeted that we are all one step closer to returning to normal.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14-year-old teen charged with murder, child molestation of 6-year-old Grace Ross of New Carlisle.
14-year-old charged with murder, child molestation in death of 6-year-old Grace Ross
Animal Emergency Clinic will eliminate after-hours visits this spring.
Animal Emergency Clinic to no longer provide overnight care
Officers tried to stop the gold car at University Drive and Grape for a felony drug warrant.
Officials investigating multi-vehicle crash
The address comes one year after Holcomb announced his initial stay-at-home order.
Gov. Holcomb announces changes coming to state COVID-19 regulations
Lyndsey Price
Woman faces drunk driving charges after crashing into lake

Latest News

Notre Dame Softball (13-8, 6-6 ACC) won its home opener Wednesday with a 8-0, six-inning...
Irish combine for no-hitter to open home slate
Warren Golf Course to open on April 1
He now has nine total home runs this season, and he’s hit five balls over the fence in his last...
Kavadas continues to shine for Notre Dame baseball
Notre Dame will hold 14 spring practices with the first practice of spring ball taking place...
Notre Dame football to start spring practice on Saturday