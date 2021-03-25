Notre Dame football to start spring practice on Saturday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Last year, Notre Dame had just one spring practice before the world shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and spring ball is just around the corner for the Irish in 2021.

Notre Dame will hold 14 spring practices with the first practice of spring ball taking place this Saturday at 11 AM.

The last practice will take place on Thursday April 29.

No media or the general public will be allowed to attend any of Notre Dame’s spring practices.

Notre Dame does not have any information on the annual Blue-Gold spring game yet. WNDU will keep you updated as soon as Notre Dame posts any updates about the spring game.

