Notre Dame Football Blue-Gold game set for May 1
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame Football will hold its annual Blue-Gold Game on Saturday, May 1 at 12:30 p.m., the team announced on Thursday.
The game marks the end of spring practice.
The Blue-Gold game will be streamed exclusively on Peacock for free.
Attendance will be similar to fall attendance policies so students, faculty, staff and families of student-athletes will be allowed inside of Notre Dame Stadium.
There will be no tailgating allowed.
