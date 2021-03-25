Advertisement

Notre Dame Football Blue-Gold game set for May 1

(WNDU)
By Megan Smedley
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame Football will hold its annual Blue-Gold Game on Saturday, May 1 at 12:30 p.m., the team announced on Thursday.

The game marks the end of spring practice.

The Blue-Gold game will be streamed exclusively on Peacock for free.

Attendance will be similar to fall attendance policies so students, faculty, staff and families of student-athletes will be allowed inside of Notre Dame Stadium.

There will be no tailgating allowed.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Animal Emergency Clinic will eliminate after-hours visits this spring.
Animal Emergency Clinic to no longer provide overnight care
Authorities in Elkhart County continue to search for a suspect in a hit-and-run investigation.
Authorities investigating hit-and-run, search for suspect
Officers tried to stop the gold car at University Drive and Grape for a felony drug warrant.
Police identify suspect in Grape and Cleveland crash
The address comes one year after Holcomb announced his initial stay-at-home order.
Gov. Holcomb announces changes coming to state COVID-19 regulations
Dr. Mark Fox, St. Joseph County Health Officer
Local health officials react to Holcomb’s choice to rollback restrictions

Latest News

The 12th-ranked Irish are welcoming in the sixth-ranked Louisville Cardinals for the first ever...
Notre Dame Baseball prepares for Top-15 battle with Louisville
Notre Dame Hockey removed from NCAA Tournament
Notre Dame Softball (13-8, 6-6 ACC) won its home opener Wednesday with a 8-0, six-inning...
Irish combine for no-hitter to open home slate
Warren Golf Course to open on April 1