Notre Dame Football Blue-Gold game set for May 1

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame Football will hold its annual Blue-Gold Game on Saturday, May 1 at 12:30 p.m., the team announced on Thursday.

The game marks the end of spring practice.

The Blue-Gold game will be streamed exclusively on Peacock for free.

Attendance will be similar to fall attendance policies so students, faculty, staff and families of student-athletes will be allowed inside of Notre Dame Stadium.

There will be no tailgating allowed.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.