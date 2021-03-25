Advertisement

Notre Dame Baseball prepares for Top-15 battle with Louisville

By Megan Smedley
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame Baseball is gearing up for one of the toughest series ever to be played at Frank Eck Stadium.

The 12th-ranked Irish are welcoming in the sixth-ranked Louisville Cardinals for the first ever top-15 series at Eck.

While this series may seem like it’s the biggest of the year for the Irish, head coach Link Jarrett says every game is important.

“The measuring stick for where you are as a program is really measured in how important these games become,” Jarrett said. “So they’re all important. I know we haven’t played against Louisville in the last ten years or whatever, I get that. But we just have to go and play the best game of baseball that we can within the confines of what we do and that’s our best bullet.”

First pitch between Notre Dame and Louisville is set for 4 p.m. Friday. You can catch the game on ACC Network Extra.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Animal Emergency Clinic will eliminate after-hours visits this spring.
Animal Emergency Clinic to no longer provide overnight care
Authorities in Elkhart County continue to search for a suspect in a hit-and-run investigation.
Authorities investigating hit-and-run, search for suspect
Officers tried to stop the gold car at University Drive and Grape for a felony drug warrant.
Police identify suspect in Grape and Cleveland crash
The address comes one year after Holcomb announced his initial stay-at-home order.
Gov. Holcomb announces changes coming to state COVID-19 regulations
Dr. Mark Fox, St. Joseph County Health Officer
Local health officials react to Holcomb’s choice to rollback restrictions

Latest News

Notre Dame Football Blue-Gold game set for May 1
Notre Dame Hockey removed from NCAA Tournament
Notre Dame Softball (13-8, 6-6 ACC) won its home opener Wednesday with a 8-0, six-inning...
Irish combine for no-hitter to open home slate
Warren Golf Course to open on April 1