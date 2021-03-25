Notre Dame Baseball prepares for Top-15 battle with Louisville

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame Baseball is gearing up for one of the toughest series ever to be played at Frank Eck Stadium.

The 12th-ranked Irish are welcoming in the sixth-ranked Louisville Cardinals for the first ever top-15 series at Eck.

While this series may seem like it’s the biggest of the year for the Irish, head coach Link Jarrett says every game is important.

“The measuring stick for where you are as a program is really measured in how important these games become,” Jarrett said. “So they’re all important. I know we haven’t played against Louisville in the last ten years or whatever, I get that. But we just have to go and play the best game of baseball that we can within the confines of what we do and that’s our best bullet.”

First pitch between Notre Dame and Louisville is set for 4 p.m. Friday. You can catch the game on ACC Network Extra.

