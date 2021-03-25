Ninja Golf is open for the season

GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - If you are looking for something fun to do outside now that spring is finally here, how does mini golf sound?

Ninja Golf in Granger is open for the season.

You can putt across 27 different holes.

And you can have some fun indoors too, with karaoke, laser maze and ice cream.

Now in its third year, the owner says it is nice to see customers come back to ninja golf.

“Seeing the kids grow up, year after year,” said owner John Miller. “They get bigger and better at mini golf. It’s just fun to see.”

For more information on hours and prices at Ninja Golf, click here.

