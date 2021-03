SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Walmart in Niles is temporarily closed.

The location on 11th Street closed at 2 p.m. Thursday so crews can clean and sanitize the building.

The store will remain closed through Friday as employees restock shelves.

Walmart is set to reopen Saturday at 7 a.m.

