New Prairie High School to continue e-learning for another week

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - New Prairie High School will continue to be on e-learning next week.

This is due to the number of positive COVID cases among the student body.

All other New Prairie Schools will continue full, in-person learning until otherwise notified.

From New Prairie High School:

“Due to the number of COVID positive cases among the NPHS student body, New Prairie High School ONLY will be on e-learning next week, the week of March 29th. At the January 25th NPUSC School Board meeting, the school board approved a second semester attendance plan that included the contingency plan of moving to e-learning anytime approximately 1.5% of the student body at a secondary school is COVID positive. At this time NPHS positive cases are exceeding that number.

“As an additional precaution, NPHS will use the Hybrid Instructional Model the Week of April 12th to facilitate social distancing, monitor the completion of current quarantines at NPHS, and monitor any post Spring Break impact on our local COVID situation.

“This announcement will provide a clear, advanced plan to families/staff for after Spring Break. High School students and families are strongly encouraged to monitor and avoid large social gatherings without COVID protocols in place at this time.

“*All other NPUSC Schools at the K-8 level will continue full in-person attendance daily. If the COVID situation within those schools changes, NPUSC will send a separate communication.”

