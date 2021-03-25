Advertisement

Medical Moment: Save your liver now

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 5:34 PM EDT
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Have you been giving yourself a free pass during the pandemic to overindulge and exercise less?

According to experts, that might not be such a good idea.

Without a doubt, everyone’s routine has changed during the pandemic.

And for some of us, that’s meant tossing healthy habits aside for junk food and alcohol.

But as Martie Salt reports, experts warn about giving yourself too much of a free pass during these times.

It’s also important to note that the liver can heal from early-stage damage.

That’s why it’s so important to identify problems before it becomes disease.

Some of the subtle early warning signs are tiredness, changes in appetite, bruising, and increased blood pressure.

