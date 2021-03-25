Kavadas continues to shine for Notre Dame baseball

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - In Notre Dame’s 6-3 win over Valpo on Tuesday night, Penn High School grad Niko Kavadas hit not one, but two home runs.

He now has nine total home runs this season, and he’s hit five balls over the fence in his last five games.

Irish head coach Link Jarrett says this type of power is incredible, and he’s only seen it a few times.

“To drive balls like that the other way like he’s done not just tonight but his whole career I’m sure,” Jarrett said. “I’ve seen it for 30 games. It’s really unique. I’ve played against David Ortiz a good bit coming along in the minor leagues and it’s that same type of path and power to all fields. Loft fly ball type of power that few people have.”

Kavadas and the Irish also have a big weekend series coming up.

No. 12 Notre Dame will face No. 6 Louisville at home this weekend. It will be the first Top 15 match up at Eck Stadium Ever.

First pitch in Game 1 of the series is at 4 PM on Friday. You can watch the game on ACC Network extra.

