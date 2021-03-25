Advertisement

Kavadas continues to shine for Notre Dame baseball

He now has nine total home runs this season, and he’s hit five balls over the fence in his last five games.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 8:20 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - In Notre Dame’s 6-3 win over Valpo on Tuesday night, Penn High School grad Niko Kavadas hit not one, but two home runs.

He now has nine total home runs this season, and he’s hit five balls over the fence in his last five games.

Irish head coach Link Jarrett says this type of power is incredible, and he’s only seen it a few times.

“To drive balls like that the other way like he’s done not just tonight but his whole career I’m sure,” Jarrett said. “I’ve seen it for 30 games. It’s really unique. I’ve played against David Ortiz a good bit coming along in the minor leagues and it’s that same type of path and power to all fields. Loft fly ball type of power that few people have.”

Kavadas and the Irish also have a big weekend series coming up.

No. 12 Notre Dame will face No. 6 Louisville at home this weekend. It will be the first Top 15 match up at Eck Stadium Ever.

First pitch in Game 1 of the series is at 4 PM on Friday. You can watch the game on ACC Network extra.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14-year-old teen charged with murder, child molestation of 6-year-old Grace Ross of New Carlisle.
14-year-old charged with murder, child molestation in death of 6-year-old Grace Ross
Animal Emergency Clinic will eliminate after-hours visits this spring.
Animal Emergency Clinic to no longer provide overnight care
Officers tried to stop the gold car at University Drive and Grape for a felony drug warrant.
Officials investigating multi-vehicle crash
The address comes one year after Holcomb announced his initial stay-at-home order.
Gov. Holcomb announces changes coming to state COVID-19 regulations
Lyndsey Price
Woman faces drunk driving charges after crashing into lake

Latest News

Notre Dame Softball (13-8, 6-6 ACC) won its home opener Wednesday with a 8-0, six-inning...
Irish combine for no-hitter to open home slate
Warren Golf Course to open on April 1
Notre Dame will hold 14 spring practices with the first practice of spring ball taking place...
Notre Dame football to start spring practice on Saturday
Brey received the first dose of the Moderna shot.
Notre Dame men’s basketball coach receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine