Indianapolis re-signs Xavier Rhodes to 1-year deal

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The Indianapolis Colts have re-signed cornerback Xavier Rhodes to another one-year contract. Rhodes initially joined the Colts last spring when he believed he could jump-start his career by agreeing to a one-year deal. He responded by starting all 16 games, making 42 tackles, breaking up 12 passes, intercepting two and returning one for a touchdown. But with many teams facing tight salary caps, the free-agent market wasn’t as lucrative as many players had hoped. So Rhodes is returning to Indy.

