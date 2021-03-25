Advertisement

Indianapolis re-signs Xavier Rhodes to 1-year deal

Rhodes initially joined the Colts last spring when he believed he could jump-start his career by agreeing to a one-year deal.
(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The Indianapolis Colts have re-signed cornerback Xavier Rhodes to another one-year contract. Rhodes initially joined the Colts last spring when he believed he could jump-start his career by agreeing to a one-year deal. He responded by starting all 16 games, making 42 tackles, breaking up 12 passes, intercepting two and returning one for a touchdown. But with many teams facing tight salary caps, the free-agent market wasn’t as lucrative as many players had hoped. So Rhodes is returning to Indy.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Animal Emergency Clinic will eliminate after-hours visits this spring.
Animal Emergency Clinic to no longer provide overnight care
The address comes one year after Holcomb announced his initial stay-at-home order.
Gov. Holcomb announces changes coming to state COVID-19 regulations
Officers tried to stop the gold car at University Drive and Grape for a felony drug warrant.
Police identify suspect in Grape and Cleveland crash
Marlena Pavlos-Hackney takes the oath during her arraignment, on Friday March, 19, 2020 at the...
Holland restaurant owner released from jail
Dr. Mark Fox, St. Joseph County Health Officer
Local health officials react to Holcomb’s choice to rollback restrictions

Latest News

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (13) pulls in a catch in front of Houston Texans...
Colts bring back Pro Bowl receiver Hilton on 1-year deal
Roundball Roundup: Highlights and scores from Michigan district girls semifinals
Pacers defeat Pistons 116-111, snap 6-game home winless skid
Balanced Cavaliers beat Bulls 103-94 without Sexton