Indianapolis keeping mask mandate, virus precautions for now

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indianapolis is keeping its mask mandate and other coronavirus precautions in place for now despite Gov. Eric Holcomb’s decision this week to end Indiana’s statewide mask mandate in early April.

Mayor Joe Hogsett said Thursday it was too early for Marion County, Indiana’s most populous county, to end its mask mandate and business capacity restrictions, and said they will remain in place until the county’s public health order is lifted.

He also cited the many visitors converging on the Hoosier capital for the NCAA basketball tournament.

Holcomb announced Tuesday that he would lift the statewide mask mandate and remaining COVID-19 business restrictions starting April 6.

