Advertisement

Indianapolis keeping mask mandate, virus precautions for now

Coronavirus in Indiana
Coronavirus in Indiana(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indianapolis is keeping its mask mandate and other coronavirus precautions in place for now despite Gov. Eric Holcomb’s decision this week to end Indiana’s statewide mask mandate in early April.

Mayor Joe Hogsett said Thursday it was too early for Marion County, Indiana’s most populous county, to end its mask mandate and business capacity restrictions, and said they will remain in place until the county’s public health order is lifted.

He also cited the many visitors converging on the Hoosier capital for the NCAA basketball tournament.

Holcomb announced Tuesday that he would lift the statewide mask mandate and remaining COVID-19 business restrictions starting April 6.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Animal Emergency Clinic will eliminate after-hours visits this spring.
Animal Emergency Clinic to no longer provide overnight care
The address comes one year after Holcomb announced his initial stay-at-home order.
Gov. Holcomb announces changes coming to state COVID-19 regulations
Officers tried to stop the gold car at University Drive and Grape for a felony drug warrant.
Police identify suspect in Grape and Cleveland crash
Authorities in Elkhart County continue to search for a suspect in a hit-and-run investigation.
Authorities investigating hit-and-run, search for suspect
Dr. Mark Fox, St. Joseph County Health Officer
Local health officials react to Holcomb’s choice to rollback restrictions

Latest News

Community outreach worker Donyell Wynn, left, talks with Will Jones in Chicago on Tuesday, Feb....
Grassroots aides enlisted to fight COVID-19 vaccine mistrust
A health worker holds a syringe with the AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19 at a new...
AstraZeneca confirms strong vaccine protection after US rift
The CDC is turning down a cruise industry request to lift its no-sail order, which was issued...
CDC refuses to lift no-sail order for cruise lines
A man walks into a restaurant displaying a "Now Hiring" sign, Thursday, March 4, 2021, in...
US jobless claims fall to 684,000, fewest since pandemic began