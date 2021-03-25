Ind. (WNDU) - There’s an online platform to help Hoosiers looking for a new job right now.

Hoosier Talent Network connects employers with workers.

When you upload your resume and create a profile, the program will match you to available positions that reflect your current skills.

The openings cover a wide variety of occupations and skill levels.

To explore your options, just head to the state website.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.