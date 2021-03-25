Four Winds Field to serve as alternative site for Cubs Triple-A Team

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Four Winds Field will serve as an alternative site for the Chicago Cubs Triple-A Team in April.

The big league Cubs were impressed with how the South Bend Cubs handled Four Winds Field as the taxi squad location in 2020, that it was a no brainer for them to return to South Bend in 2021.

More information on this move is expected next week.

