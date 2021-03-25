Advertisement

Four Winds Field to serve as alternative site for Cubs Triple-A Team

The South Bend Cubs are gearing up for another summer of fun after not much baseball last year....
The South Bend Cubs are gearing up for another summer of fun after not much baseball last year. Here's what you can expect in 2021.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 8:05 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Four Winds Field will serve as an alternative site for the Chicago Cubs Triple-A Team in April.

The big league Cubs were impressed with how the South Bend Cubs handled Four Winds Field as the taxi squad location in 2020, that it was a no brainer for them to return to South Bend in 2021.

More information on this move is expected next week.

