Four Winds Field to serve as alternative site for Cubs Triple-A Team
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 8:05 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Four Winds Field will serve as an alternative site for the Chicago Cubs Triple-A Team in April.
The big league Cubs were impressed with how the South Bend Cubs handled Four Winds Field as the taxi squad location in 2020, that it was a no brainer for them to return to South Bend in 2021.
More information on this move is expected next week.
Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.