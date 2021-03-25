Advertisement

Fort Wayne police search for missing 91-year-old

Herman Thomas Hayworth
Herman Thomas Hayworth(Fort Wayne PD)
By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WNDU) - Fort Wayne police are investigating the disappearance of 91-year-old Herman Thomas Hayworth.

He was last seen wearing a camouflage Navy hat, dark heavy winter coat and khaki pants while driving a tan 1999 Mercury Grand Marquis sedan with Indiana license plate YKC967.

From the Fort Wayne Police Department:

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Herman Thomas Hayworth, a 91 year old white male, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 180 pounds, white hair with blue eyes, last seen wearing a camo colored “Navy” hat, dark heavy winter coat, and khaki pants, and driving a tan 1999 Mercury Grand Marquis sedan, Indiana license plate YKC967.

Herman is missing from Fort Wayne, Indiana which is 125 miles northeast of Indianapolis, and was last seen on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at 7:30 am. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Herman Thomas Hayworth, contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-423-1336 or 911.

This concludes this Silver Alert.

