Colts bring back Pro Bowl receiver Hilton on 1-year deal

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Longtime Indianapolis Colts receiver T.Y. Hilton has decided to re-sign with the Indianapolis Colts on a one-year deal. The four-time Pro Bowler will make $10 million with $8 million in guaranteed money. Hilton was Indy’s third-round draft pick in 2012 and has spent his entire career in Indy. After reporting for training camp last year, he said he wanted to stay with the Colts. But the two sides didn’t agree to terms until Wednesday.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)