Colts bring back Pro Bowl receiver Hilton on 1-year deal

The four-time Pro Bowler will make $10 million with $8 million in guaranteed money.
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (13) pulls in a catch in front of Houston Texans...
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (13) pulls in a catch in front of Houston Texans inside linebacker Benardrick McKinney (55) during the first half of an NFL wild card playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke) (KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Longtime Indianapolis Colts receiver T.Y. Hilton has decided to re-sign with the Indianapolis Colts on a one-year deal. The four-time Pro Bowler will make $10 million with $8 million in guaranteed money. Hilton was Indy’s third-round draft pick in 2012 and has spent his entire career in Indy. After reporting for training camp last year, he said he wanted to stay with the Colts. But the two sides didn’t agree to terms until Wednesday.

