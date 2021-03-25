Advertisement

Buchanan celebrating its first ever restaurant week

By Monica Murphy
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BUCHANAN, Mich. (WNDU) - If you are looking to support a local restaurant, head to Buchanan.

The city is hosting its first ever restaurant week.

The Buchanan Area Chamber of Commerce thought this would be a nice way to support local restaurants since many were shut down during the pandemic.

“...and so they are just opening up. Now that they are at 50 percent, we thought what better way to support the restaurants in this town. We have a variety of foods available along with wineries and breweries,” said Vice President of Buchanan Area Chamber of Commerce Karol Behrle.

Eighteen restaurants are participating and are offering specials.

For example, Milano’s Pizza is offering a large, three-topping pizza for ten dollars.

“This is an awesome and amazing opportunity. I mean anything we can do to get people to our small town or get people into the restaurants,” said Manager at Milano’s Pizza, Brian Ketchum.

Union Coffee House & Café has some new soups and spring drinks, like a rosemary lavender latte

Cassidy Hollerbach has worked at the café for over ten years and said the past year has been somewhat tough.

“We’ve been hanging in there...and now that people are allowed to dine inside, we have been seeing big ups,” Hollerbach said.

Hollerbach said she is optimistic about the future.

“It feels good. It feels like we are going to be getting a lot of new people...seeing a lot of new faces, showing off what we got and showing off what we love to do,” Hollerbach said.

“I think one of the factors that plays into this is Reader’s Digest voted Buchanan as the nicest place in America; and so why wouldn’t you want to come to Buchanan to see what we have to offer,” Behrle said.

Restaurant week goes until next Wednesday, March 31st.

