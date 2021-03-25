Balanced Cavaliers beat Bulls 103-94 without Sexton

CHICAGO (AP) - Darius Garland had 22 points and nine assists, Jarrett Allen added 19 points and nine rebounds and the Cleveland Cavaliers used a balanced attack to defeat the Chicago Bulls 103-94 without leading scorer Collin Sexton.

Larry Nance, Jr. had 14 points and pulled down 14 rebounds as Cleveland limited Chicago’s top scorers Zach LaVine and Lauri Markkanen in the second half.

Isaac Okoro finished with 12 points for Cleveland, which won for just the fourth time in its last 10.

LaVine led Chicago with 22 points, getting 18 by the half on 6-for-8 shooting.

The Bulls have lost four of five.

