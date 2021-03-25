Advertisement

Authorities investigating hit-and-run, search for suspect

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Authorities in Elkhart County continue to search for a suspect in a hit-and-run investigation.

According to our reporting partners at The Goshen News, an officer stopped a vehicle matching the description and licensed plate of a car that had been in a hit-and-run crash from Tuesday.

The car fled from police and then entered a parking lot and then went into a wooded area behind Everence Financial, located in the 1000 block of North Main Street.

