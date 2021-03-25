Advertisement

Arkansas governor signs transgender sports ban into law

FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2020, file photo, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks to reporters in...
FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2020, file photo, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks to reporters in Little Rock, Ark. Hutchinson on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, signed into law legislation banning nearly all abortions in the state, a sweeping measure that supporters hope will force the U.S. Supreme Court to revisit its landmark Roe v. Wade decision but opponents vow to block before it takes effect later this year. (AP Photo/Andrew Demillo, File)(Andrew Demillo | Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas’ Republican governor has signed a law banning transgender women and girls from competing in school sports teams consistent with their gender identity.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced the move Thursday afternoon.

It makes Arkansas the second state so far this year to enact such a restriction.

The bans have faced objections from medical and child-welfare groups that say it would have devastating impacts on transgender youth.

Hutchinson said he believes the new law will help promote and maintain fairness in women’s sports.

Republicans in at least 20 state legislatures have been pushing for similar bans this year.

