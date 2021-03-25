Advertisement

1-2 Inches of Rain Likely Through Friday

The umbrella and rain jacket will be of good use later Thursday. Rain moves back into Michiana. Heavy at times through early Friday. See when you can finally put the umbrella away in your First Alert Forecast.
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 5:32 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

THURSDAY: Peaks of sunshine early with clouds moving in quickly. Turning breezy with rain showers becoming likely between about 3-6pm. Rain will get heavier through the evening as winds ramp up. High of 60.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Heavy rain continues a off overnight with a few rumbles of thunder possible. Rainfall could reach 1-2 inches across the area. A wind advisory goes into effect at midnight through 10 am Friday with winds gusting to 35-45 mph possible. Low of 38.

FRIDAY: Rain ends early in the morning. Between 6-9am before we begin to dry out. A few peaks of sunshine likely later in the day as winds slowly die down. Not as warm as the past few days. High in the lower 50s. High of 51.

SATURDAY: A mixture of clouds and sun with scattered showers developing in the afternoon, continuing overnight. Warming back up. High of 62.

LONGE RANGE: Scattered light showers continue into Sunday morning before we dry out heading into next week. The week begins with mostly sunny skies, just a slight chance of rain Wednesday into Thursday, remaining relatively mild.

Daily Climate Report: Wednesday, March 24th 2021

Wednesday’s High: 65

Wednesday’s Low: 50

Precipitation: Trace

