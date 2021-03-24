Advertisement

Wednesday’s Child: Building a brighter future for Albert

By Tricia Sloma
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There’s a need for more foster parents in Michiana, but there’s also a need for parents who are willing to adopt foster children. There are hundreds of foster kids who need a forever family. Kids like 12-year-old Albert.

He can spend hours playing with Legos.

“It’s just fun for me,” said Albert. “It doesn’t matter what kind of Legos I have, as long as they’re like the mini ones. That you can make like bigger things.”

This future engineer can even construct Lego creations in his sleep. Well, sort of.

“One time I actually, grabbed my Legos when I couldn’t sleep and when I did go to sleep I was laying down right next to my Legos,” said Albert.

It should come as no surprise what Albert likes about school.

“I like math and I like science because I get to build things,” said Albert.

But it’s not just Legos.

“Usually if I can find paper and stuff I’ll make origamis,” said Albert. “I like to make fortune tellers.”

If he could change his fortune, it would be his adoption, in the near future. He knows what he wants in a new family.

“Someone who would like to play with me, if they have time,” explained Albert. “Someone who would love to be active like me.”

It would make his heart very happy.

“Because, I would have more people to have in my life and remember them forever,” said Albert.

If you’re interested in helping Albert find a forever family, click here for Indiana’s Adoption Program.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14-year-old teen charged with murder, child molestation of 6-year-old Grace Ross of New Carlisle.
14-year-old charged with murder, child molestation in death of 6-year-old Grace Ross
Animal Emergency Clinic will eliminate after-hours visits this spring.
Animal Emergency Clinic to no longer provide overnight care
Officers tried to stop the gold car at University Drive and Grape for a felony drug warrant.
Officials investigating multi-vehicle crash
The address comes one year after Holcomb announced his initial stay-at-home order.
Gov. Holcomb announces changes coming to state COVID-19 regulations
Lyndsey Price
Woman faces drunk driving charges after crashing into lake

Latest News

The non-competitive exhibit displays the artwork of over 50 South Bend students from grades 5-8.
32nd annual Middle School Art Exhibit now open to public
Mayor Mark Senter says their Ponderosa Steakhouse played a special role in their community for...
Proposal shows plans for Culvers at former Ponderosa Steakhouse in Plymouth
With more than 160-years of history behind these doors, the Hubbard House has collected a bit...
Inside the historic Haven Hubbard house ahead of renovation
All the great things about 10-year-olds can be summed up by meeting K’ymari. He’s energetic,...
Wednesday’s Child: K’ymari likes to read