Wednesday’s Child: Building a brighter future for Albert

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There’s a need for more foster parents in Michiana, but there’s also a need for parents who are willing to adopt foster children. There are hundreds of foster kids who need a forever family. Kids like 12-year-old Albert.

He can spend hours playing with Legos.

“It’s just fun for me,” said Albert. “It doesn’t matter what kind of Legos I have, as long as they’re like the mini ones. That you can make like bigger things.”

This future engineer can even construct Lego creations in his sleep. Well, sort of.

“One time I actually, grabbed my Legos when I couldn’t sleep and when I did go to sleep I was laying down right next to my Legos,” said Albert.

It should come as no surprise what Albert likes about school.

“I like math and I like science because I get to build things,” said Albert.

But it’s not just Legos.

“Usually if I can find paper and stuff I’ll make origamis,” said Albert. “I like to make fortune tellers.”

If he could change his fortune, it would be his adoption, in the near future. He knows what he wants in a new family.

“Someone who would like to play with me, if they have time,” explained Albert. “Someone who would love to be active like me.”

It would make his heart very happy.

“Because, I would have more people to have in my life and remember them forever,” said Albert.

If you’re interested in helping Albert find a forever family, click here for Indiana’s Adoption Program.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.