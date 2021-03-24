Vaccine Tracker: Health officials react to new vaccine eligibility for Indiana

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - In this edition of the Vaccine Tracker, we’re digging into the latest news from the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) and Governor Holcomb; ages 16 and older will be eligible for the vaccine as of March 31st.

Whether or not that’s a good idea depends on who you ask, but I spoke with health officials around Michiana to learn their thoughts on upcoming eligibility expansion.

“The political theater of saying we’re making everyone eligible for the vaccine, I view that as political theater unless we have the necessary infrastructure to be able to deliver on that,” Dr Mark Fox says. He’s the Deputy Health Officer with the St. Joseph County Health Department.

Others say that this eligibility expansion just makes sense.

“I think it reflects the fact that we’ve made progress. I think realistically there’s not a difference in risk between a 25-year-old and a 35-year-old and so to continue to step down by age doesn’t make as much sense at the point where you get down to under age 40,” Dr. Dan Nafziger says. He is Goshen Hospital’s Chief Medical Officer. He’s saying opening up to everyone is the best option, rather than continue with the gradual age step down Indiana has been doing.

A nurse out of Pulaski County supports the expansion but has some worry about whether or not those younger age groups will sign up to get vaccinated.

“I think there is some hesitancy still. There are some parents that do want to get their teenagers in if they are able to get the Pfizer vaccine. So, we’ll see as time progresses. I’m also interested to see colleges, what the colleges will do,” Andrea Keller says. She is a Public Health Nurse with the Pulaski County Health Department.

The ISDH and Governor Holcomb say that one of the reasons for opening eligibility to everyone 16 and older is because at the end of March, Indiana will see a big bump in vaccine doses coming into the state.

It’s a little over 360,000 doses in total. I reached out to the ISDH on Wednesday and they provided me this breakdown with regard to total doses of each brand that will be coming in.

38,000 Johnson & Johnson single dose vaccines.

128,200 doses of Moderna, two dose.

196,560 doses of Pfizer, two dose.

If those doses arrive on time at the end of the month is to be seen, we’ll certainly keep an eye on it.

We’ll continue to follow the vaccination rollout, and I want to hear from you. Email me at zach.horner@wndu.com or find me on Facebook and send a message if you have an issue or idea of something we can dig into on the Vaccine Tracker.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.