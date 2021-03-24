Advertisement

Turning Windy Wednesday, Tracking more Rain for Thursday

After overnight rain showers dampened Michiana. Winds will kick up this afternoon with gusts to 35 miles per hour possible. Thursday more rain is likely, this time some heavier rain is possible. The details on your first alert forecast right here!
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 5:34 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

WEDNESDAY: A damp start with a few scattered showers possible through 9-10am. Clouds begin to clear during the middle of the day with a mixture of sun and clouds late. Michiana remains warm with a high in the middle 60s. After lunch, winds begin to kick up, gusting to 35 miles per hour at times through the evening. High of 66.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Breezy conditions remain with increasing clouds overnight. A cooler evening, temperatures falling into the lower 40s under cloudy skies by morning. Low of 43.

THURSDAY: Clouds to begin the day with winds remaining breezy as our next system approaches after noon. Rain showers begin from South to North after lunch and continue through the evening. Rain will become heavy late in the evening with a few rumbles of thunder possible. A storm total of 1-2 inches of rain is possible by Friday morning. High of 58.

FRIDAY: Heavy rain during the morning, clearing out by about lunchtime. A mixture of sun and clouds during the afternoon, temperatures near average as we dry out. High of 51.

LONGE RANGE: Another weak system will likely spread some lighter and more scattered showers through Michiana later Saturday and into early Sunday morning. No heavy rain is expected then. Temperatures remain mild through the weekend before a couple of dry days to start next week. Keep checking back as we track heavy rain moving into the area Thursday afternoon and evening.

Daily Climate Report: Tuesday, March 23rd 2021

Tuesday’s High: 73

Tuesday’s Low: 47

Precipitation: 0.15″

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14-year-old teen charged with murder, child molestation of 6-year-old Grace Ross of New Carlisle.
14-year-old charged with murder, child molestation in death of 6-year-old Grace Ross
Officers tried to stop the gold car at University Drive and Grape for a felony drug warrant.
Officials investigating multi-vehicle crash
Animal Emergency Clinic will eliminate after-hours visits this spring.
Animal Emergency Clinic to no longer provide overnight care
Lyndsey Price
Woman faces drunk driving charges after crashing into lake
Ball Band Biergarten
Officials identify man found dead in Mishawaka bathroom

Latest News

After overnight rain showers dampened Michiana. Winds will kick up this afternoon with gusts to...
Turning Windy Wednesday, Tracking more Rain for Thursday
Matt Engelbrecht - Meteorologist
Warmest day since Novemeber; Upper 60s again tomorrow
The dry stretch comes to an end this afternoon
The dry stretch comes to an end this afternoon
Matt Engelbrecht - Meteorologist
Staying warm and adding rain