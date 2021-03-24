Turning Windy Wednesday, Tracking more Rain for Thursday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

WEDNESDAY: A damp start with a few scattered showers possible through 9-10am. Clouds begin to clear during the middle of the day with a mixture of sun and clouds late. Michiana remains warm with a high in the middle 60s. After lunch, winds begin to kick up, gusting to 35 miles per hour at times through the evening. High of 66.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Breezy conditions remain with increasing clouds overnight. A cooler evening, temperatures falling into the lower 40s under cloudy skies by morning. Low of 43.

THURSDAY: Clouds to begin the day with winds remaining breezy as our next system approaches after noon. Rain showers begin from South to North after lunch and continue through the evening. Rain will become heavy late in the evening with a few rumbles of thunder possible. A storm total of 1-2 inches of rain is possible by Friday morning. High of 58.

FRIDAY: Heavy rain during the morning, clearing out by about lunchtime. A mixture of sun and clouds during the afternoon, temperatures near average as we dry out. High of 51.

LONGE RANGE: Another weak system will likely spread some lighter and more scattered showers through Michiana later Saturday and into early Sunday morning. No heavy rain is expected then. Temperatures remain mild through the weekend before a couple of dry days to start next week. Keep checking back as we track heavy rain moving into the area Thursday afternoon and evening.

Daily Climate Report: Tuesday, March 23rd 2021

Tuesday’s High: 73

Tuesday’s Low: 47

Precipitation: 0.15″

