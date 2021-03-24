Advertisement

Saros makes 31 saves for 1st shutout, Predators beat Detroit

Thomas Greiss had 22 saves for Detroit, which has lost two straight.
(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Juuse Saros made 31 saves for his first shutout of the season as the Nashville Predators beat the Detroit Red Wings 2-0 Tuesday night. Mikael Granlund and Mathieu Olivier scored for Nashville, which has won four of its last five games. Thomas Greiss had 22 saves for Detroit, which has lost two straight.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

