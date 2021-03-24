Police identify suspect in Grape and Cleveland crash

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police have identified the suspect in a multi-vehicle crash in St. Joseph County Wednesday.

Officers tried to stop 29-year-old Kristen Kerr at University Drive and Grape Road for a felony drug warrant.

Kerr drove away and hit a car going west on Cleveland, hitting another car trying to turn left.

Kerr was taken to the hospital but has since been moved to the jail.

The FACT team is continuing to investigate.

