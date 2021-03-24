Notre Dame parent speaks from International Space Station

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Wednesday, the Notre Dame community took part in a unique conversation with a NASA astronaut.

Commander Mike Hopkins joined the conversation live from the International Space Station.

Hopkins is a Notre Dame parent. His son is a sophomore on campus.

He talked about his life on board the ISS, including what exercise is like in space.

“One of the amazing things about up here is exercise is on the schedule. And so, you actually have an opportunity to get probably in better shape when you’re up here because there’s a couple hours every day are dedicated to exercise, and I know sometimes down on earth it’s pretty tough. Life seems to get in the way of always getting that exercise in.

“We got three different machines we can use. We have a weightlifting device, we have a treadmill, we have an exercise bike. And we use those to prevent bone loss, prevent muscle atrophy, and to prepare us for that return into one-G, down on when we land on earth,” Hopkins says.

Hopkins also touched on his work and what the food situation is like on the ISS during the talkback.

