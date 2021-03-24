Advertisement

Michigan Republicans propose slew of election changes

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan Republicans are proposing a slew of election bills that would require voters to submit a photo ID, prohibit the unsolicited mass mailing of absentee ballot applications, and restrict the hours in which people could drop their ballot in curbside boxes.

Democrats say the legislation introduced Wednesday would suppress voting, months after some Republican lawmakers falsely claimed the presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump.

Some measures appear destined to be vetoed by Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, while others may find bipartisan support.

Republican senators, citing a surge in absentee voting, say changes are needed to ensure election integrity.

