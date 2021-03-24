Medical Moment: Risks of steroids for the common cold

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Steroid shots are a lifesaving option for some, but perhaps not so safe for others.

They’ve commonly been used and abused throughout sports and fitness because of their instant and energizing effects.

But now, as Martie Salt reports, another kind of steroid, may be getting dangerously over-prescribed.

The American Addiction Center says cortico-steroids are not addictive, but they can cause symptoms of withdrawal when stopped abruptly.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.