Local health officials react to Holcomb’s choice to rollback restrictions

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s the day after Governor Holcomb announced his plan to end mask mandates in Indiana and so far, several local health officials are unhappy with his decision.

“It was disappointing. I feel like we have been down this road before,” St. Joseph County Health Officer Dr. Mark Fox said Wednesday.

Dr. Fox not the only one disappointed with Governor. Goshen Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Dan Nafziger says he too disagrees with Holcomb’s path to “normalcy.”

“Yeah, I’m just disappointed that the mask mandate is being changed to an advisory. I really would like us to be able to get people vaccinated and protected. We’ve seen a dramatic decrease in the number of people dying as we pushed vaccine out. It just seems like a shame to allow the virus to spread more readily in this short window between when we can finish the people who want to be vaccinated vaccinated.”

Fox says Holcomb’s road to rolling back restrictions is a road Hoosiers have been down before.

“This is reminiscent to me of his move last year in going through the reopening when we got to the Fourth of July when we saw really significant devastating consequences from being too aggressive in that reopening path,” Fox says.

The path to reopening will look a whole lot different starting April 6th, when not only mask mandates turn into advisories, but decisions about venue capacity and social gatherings will be made by local health officials.

“Really what it represents is a abdication of responsibility and it doesn’t provide us with kind of the ‘suring up’ and the moral authority of the governors office which has been really important with the mask mandate I think,” Fox says.

However, Fox says the most troubling problem with The Governor’s announcement is his plan for restaurants.

“He lifts all restrictions on restaurants, in terms of capacity, physical distancing, masking, or expectations that you are seated. Sot hat feels like a little bit like the Wild West before I feel that we are ready,” Fox says.

And despite his disagreement with the Governor, Fox says he hopes the people of St. Joseph County do the right thing.

“My hope is that businesses will continue to require their customers to wear masks. Irrespective of what the governor says or what’s in place of the local health department. That would be the best thing for our county,” Fox says.

St. Joseph County Health Officer Dr. Mark Fox says he, along with other local health officials, will be meeting with the Indiana State Department of Health on Thursday to discuss these new changes.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.