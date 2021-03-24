LaPorte County fugitive found in Arkansas
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
DANVILLE, Ar. (WNDU) - A fugitive out of LaPorte County, who failed to turn himself in, is found in Arkansas.
53-year-old Timothy Bailey was sentenced to five years in jail for theft back on March 11.
He was ordered to turn himself into jail by 5 p.m the next day, but never showed up.
Last week, police received an anonymous tip from a citizen about Bailey’s possible whereabouts.
On Monday, he was found in Danville, Arkansas and taken into custody.
He will be extradited back to LaPorte County at a later date.
