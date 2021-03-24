Advertisement

Lankinen makes 33 saves as Blackhawks beat Panthers 3-2

Dominik Kubalik, Pius Suter and Carl Soderberg scored for Chicago in the opener of a six-game homestand.
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Kevin Lankinen made 33 saves, Patrick Kane had two assists and the Chicago Blackhawks stopped a four-game slide by holding off the Florida Panthers for a 3-2 win. Dominik Kubalik, Pius Suter and Carl Soderberg scored for Chicago in the opener of a six-game homestand. It was the Blackhawks’ first victory against the Panthers in five games this season. Anton Stralman and Alex Wennberg scored for the Panthers, who lost for the third time in four games. Chris Driedger made 29 stops.

