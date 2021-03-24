Advertisement

Indiana to concentrate less on restrictions, more on vaccines

By Mark Peterson
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The State of Indiana is on pace to reach a major milestone today in the battle with COVID-19.

“We’re going to celebrate quite frankly, I will at least, vaccinating our one millionth Hoosier fully,” said Governor Eric Holcomb during a midafternoon Facebook Live. “We are not just on the road to recovery. We’re onward and upward and we would just continue to appeal, and that’s why it’s so encouraging, that we continue to be able to open up the eligibility to more and more Hoosiers.”

Next Wednesday, the state will open vaccine eligibility to Hoosier residents age 16 and over.

Yesterday, the governor announced he would end the state’s face covering mandate on April 6th, the day after the conclusion of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.

Holcomb says the state is in a “better and different” place. Last fall, COVID patients accounted for 44-percent of all Indiana hospital patients. Today that number is about 4.6 percent.

Last fall, 3,500 COVID patients were hospitalized. Holcomb says today that number is about 600.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14-year-old teen charged with murder, child molestation of 6-year-old Grace Ross of New Carlisle.
14-year-old charged with murder, child molestation in death of 6-year-old Grace Ross
Animal Emergency Clinic will eliminate after-hours visits this spring.
Animal Emergency Clinic to no longer provide overnight care
Officers tried to stop the gold car at University Drive and Grape for a felony drug warrant.
Officials investigating multi-vehicle crash
The address comes one year after Holcomb announced his initial stay-at-home order.
Gov. Holcomb announces changes coming to state COVID-19 regulations
Lyndsey Price
Woman faces drunk driving charges after crashing into lake

Latest News

Percent fully vaccinated as of 3/23
Vaccine Tracker: Update on Meijer vaccine supply and a look at Starke County
The address comes one year after Holcomb announced his initial stay-at-home order.
Gov. Holcomb announces changes coming to state COVID-19 regulations
It started at the Elkhart Housing Authority Tuesday morning but moved to the Tolson Center next...
First state-run mobile vaccination clinic in Michiana opens in Elkhart
Fully Vaccinated in Michiana 3-22, Pulaski County tops the 20% mark.
Vaccine Tracker: Vaccine appointment scheduled way out? You could get in early.