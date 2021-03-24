Indiana to concentrate less on restrictions, more on vaccines

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The State of Indiana is on pace to reach a major milestone today in the battle with COVID-19.

“We’re going to celebrate quite frankly, I will at least, vaccinating our one millionth Hoosier fully,” said Governor Eric Holcomb during a midafternoon Facebook Live. “We are not just on the road to recovery. We’re onward and upward and we would just continue to appeal, and that’s why it’s so encouraging, that we continue to be able to open up the eligibility to more and more Hoosiers.”

Next Wednesday, the state will open vaccine eligibility to Hoosier residents age 16 and over.

Yesterday, the governor announced he would end the state’s face covering mandate on April 6th, the day after the conclusion of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.

Holcomb says the state is in a “better and different” place. Last fall, COVID patients accounted for 44-percent of all Indiana hospital patients. Today that number is about 4.6 percent.

Last fall, 3,500 COVID patients were hospitalized. Holcomb says today that number is about 600.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.