Holland restaurant owner released from jail

She spent four nights behind bars for ignoring orders to shut down her business after refusing to abide by state COVID-19 orders.
Marlena Pavlos-Hackney takes the oath during her arraignment, on Friday March, 19, 2020 at the...
Marlena Pavlos-Hackney takes the oath during her arraignment, on Friday March, 19, 2020 at the 30th Judicial Circuit Court in Lansing. Pavlos-Hackney was arrested for violating the state's food laws, and public health orders.(CNN)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 7:19 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Holland, Michigan restaurant owner has been released from the Ingham County Jail.

Marlena Pavlos-Hackney paid a $15,000 fine and told authorities she will keep her pizzeria closed until she earns her food license back.

The license was pulled in January for serving customers inside of the restaurant when indoor dining was banned. She was arrested last Friday and taken into custody, sparking rallies from supporters in customers and politicians.

